Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Zelenskyy: Defense Forces strike 8 infrastructure facilities in Russia in past day

1 min read
Add as source
Zelenskyy: Defense Forces strike 8 infrastructure facilities in Russia in past day
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

The Ukrainian military struck eight Russian infrastructure facilities that serve to support the war against Ukraine over the past day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"An oil refinery in Yamalo-Nenets region, as well as the Commercial Sea Port in Dagestan, were hit. Facilities in Moscow, Voronezh, Astrakhan, and Bryansk regions were also targeted," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, Russia"continues its terror against Ukraine every day and receives a just response every day."

#deepstrike #president #rf
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT