Zelenskyy: Defense Forces strike 8 infrastructure facilities in Russia in past day

The Ukrainian military struck eight Russian infrastructure facilities that serve to support the war against Ukraine over the past day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"An oil refinery in Yamalo-Nenets region, as well as the Commercial Sea Port in Dagestan, were hit. Facilities in Moscow, Voronezh, Astrakhan, and Bryansk regions were also targeted," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, Russia"continues its terror against Ukraine every day and receives a just response every day."