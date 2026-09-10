Zelenskyy arrives in Canada to discuss Ukraine's air defense support, winter preparations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported his arrival in Canada together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, announcing plans to meet with the country's Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"Important meetings and agreements are planned that will define our cooperation and consolidate what has long been a strategic level of relations for years ahead. I will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Key focus – support for Ukraine in protecting its skies and preparing for winter. We will discuss how to strengthen our resilience, support people, and provide Ukraine with the necessary capabilities for defense," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning, emphasizing that Canada was and remains one of Ukraine's closest partners.

According to him, the First Lady's agenda includes a meeting with benefactors who help Ukraine, as well as a visit to Canadian counterparts of the Ukrainian Superheroes School project.