Ukrnafta confirms Kyiv station drone strike, reports no injuries

PJSC Ukrnafta confirmed that a Russian drone struck one of its filling stations in Kyiv on Thursday, while noting that no customers or staff were injured.

"At midday the Russians hit a UKRNAFTA filling station in Kyiv with a jet-powered drone. In accordance with safety rules, customers and staff had evacuated the station in advance during the alert, so fortunately no one was hurt," Ukrnafta CEO Bohdan Kukura wrote on Facebook.

He said preliminary reports indicate damage to permanent buildings and equipment.

"This is yet another Russian attack on UKRNAFTA's civilian infrastructure, which provides people with fuel and essential goods every day. There is no military objective in such strikes. This is terror and intimidation of the civilian population," the CEO said.

According to him, the damaged equipment will be repaired and the station will continue operating.

As reported earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that on Thursday afternoon a drone fell on the territory of a filling station in the Holosiiv district, injuring three people and setting one car on fire.

Sources at Energy Reform indicated that the station belonged to Ukrnafta.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, "as a result of the attack, a passenger car caught fire, a public transport stop was damaged, and a fire broke out in an eight-story non-residential building. Following a second hit, diesel generators caught fire."