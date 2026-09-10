Russian drone strikes Kyiv UKRNAFTA gas station, injuring 3

A Russian drone strike in Kyiv on Thursday hit a gas station, injuring three people, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"In Holosiivsky district, a UAV fell on the grounds of a gas station. A fire and the ignition of one car were promptly extinguished. Three people were injured. Medics are providing them with assistance," the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Telegram channel stated.

As Energy Reform learned from its own sources close to the company's operations, the affected station belongs to the UKRNAFTA network near the Respublika shopping mall.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, "as a result of the attack, a passenger car caught fire, a public transport stop was damaged, and a fire broke out in an 8-story non-residential building. Following a second strike, diesel generators caught fire."