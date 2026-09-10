Defense Forces destroy 128 Russian UAVs – Air Force

On the night of September 10, Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 149 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drone types, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 128 Russian UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera, and other types," the report on the Telegram channel says.

In addition, hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, and falling debris from shot-down drones was recorded at nine locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The attack is ongoing, with enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace.