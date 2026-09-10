NATO aviation scrambled on alert in Poland

Polish and NATO allied aircraft are on duty amid an air alert in Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported on Thursday.

It is reported that in connection with "the activity of drones striking targets in western Ukraine," Polish and NATO aviation have been scrambled.

According to the report, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have also been placed on the highest level of readiness.

As of Thursday morning, the NATO operation in Polish airspace remains ongoing.

As reported by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA), airports in the eastern part of Poland have suspended operations.

"Due to the need to ensure freedom of action for military aviation, the airports of Lublin and Rzeszów have suspended flights," the statement reads.