Kyiv to update traffic organization across Dnipro bridges during air raids

Transport connections between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River in Kyiv will be improved during air alerts, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration reports.

"In accordance with the decision of Kyiv City Defense Council, the updating of the temporary traffic management scheme on Podilsky Bridge Crossing will be completed during the day on September 10. On the Pivdennyi Bridge, vehicular traffic from the right to the left bank will be allowed with a 30-minute operational closure following the start and end of an air alert. This was reported by the Department of Transport Infrastructure," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that an updated temporary traffic management scheme has been developed and approved by the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv. It will allow vehicular traffic to run in both directions – from the left to the right bank and from the right to the left – during air alerts.

On the Podilskyi Bridge, vehicles traveling from the left to the right bank will move continuously with lanes narrowing to two at the exit point of oncoming traffic. From the right to the left bank, traffic will initially move as before, after which vehicles will temporarily crossover to the opposite side of the bridge structure and continue along two lanes before returning to their side of the bridge.

Traffic on Pivdenny Bridge from the right to the left bank of the Dnipro will also be permitted. At the same time, an operational closure of traffic for 30 minutes after an alert is announced and for 30 minutes after its cancellation is provided, regardless of the alert level.

Following the completion of the operational closure, access to Pivdenny Bridge from Naddniprianske Highway and Stolychne Highway will be restored.

The department stresses that bus traffic on Pivdenny Bridge remains unchanged. Buses No. 22 and No. 91 will continue running according to previously modified routes under numbers 22-D, 22-T, 91-D, and 91-T.

Meanwhile, during yellow and red level alerts, buses No. 110, 111, and 112 will run across Podilsky Bridge Crossing without restrictions upon completion of the relevant work, according to the approved traffic scheme.

The implementation of the updated temporary traffic scheme is intended to provide a more stable transport connection between the capital's left and right banks during air alerts and is being carried out pursuant to the decision of Kyiv City Defense Council.