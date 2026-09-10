Trump states Putin wants to make a deal

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on his conversation with Vladimir Putin, calling it great.

Trump told reporters that they had a great conversation, adding that Putin wants to make a deal, and if Zelenskyy wants to as well, that would be very good.

Responding to a question about the reasons for the delay of a peace agreement, Trump expressed the view that the problem lies in two people who hate each other, but emphasized that he is confident in the deal's progress.

He explained that he talks to people, noting that this is all he does. He added that all his life he has been familiar with deals, and that these are two people who are tired of fighting.

Trump and Putin held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, two days after visits by U.S. President Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv. According to available information, the conversation lasted an hour and addressed the war in Ukraine.