Lithuania hands over 9 vehicles to Ukraine's Defense Forces

The Republic of Lithuania has handed over nine vehicles for the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

"On the initiative of the charitable organization Charity Fund Volunteer Coordination Headquarters with the support of Charity Fund General Power of Ukraine, in coordination with Kyiv City Military Administration, a free-of-charge transfer of nine vehicles for units of the Defense Forces was organized," Kyiv City Military Administration statement reads.

"Great gratitude to the Lithuanian people for their unflagging support of Ukraine. We thank the initiators and benefactors for their invaluable work, which helps our warriors," noted Acting Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Andriy Tkachov.