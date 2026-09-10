Zelenskyy arrives in Canada for three-day visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska have arrived in Canada for a visit. They will stay in the country from September 9 to 11, according to the press service of the Prime Minister of Canada.

"The President and the First Lady will attend events in Calgary, Toronto, and North Bay. President Zelenskyy will also address Cabinet members at the Cabinet Planning Forum in Banff. The visit's programme will focus on shared priorities between Canada and Ukraine, including deepening defence, economic, and energy cooperation. It will also address the human cost of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and build on the strong people-to-people ties that connect our countries," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that the visit underscores Canada's continued leadership in supporting Ukraine and reflects an unwavering commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace.

"Canada remains steadfast in our commitment to support Ukraine’s defence, recovery, and reconstruction," the statement concludes.