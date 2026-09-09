Rada delegation proposes granting Ukrainian MPs observer status in European Parliament

Female members of the Ukrainian Parliament are proposing that European Parliament President Roberta Metsola consider granting Ukrainian parliamentarians observer status in the European Parliament and opening a Verkhovna Rada representative office at the European Parliament.

"We propose considering the possibility of granting Ukrainian Members of Parliament observer status in the European Parliament as one of the practical steps toward Ukraine's gradual integration into the EU even before it attains full membership. We also propose opening a representative office of the Verkhovna Rada to the European Parliament, which will ensure ongoing working cooperation between the two parliaments," Deputy Chairperson of the Ukrainian Parliament Olena Kondratiuk said, following a meeting between a women's delegation from the Verkhovna Rada and Metsola in Brussels.

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, Kondratiuk presented Metsola with a list of proposals, including the creation of a special sanctions committee within the European Parliament.

"On the one hand, this involves closing loopholes through which Russia continues to obtain technology and resources for the war; on the other hand, it involves harmonizing sanctions lists, criteria, and practices for applying sanctions across EU countries. In particular, it is important to harmonize sanctions against individuals and organizations involved in the deportation, forced displacement, indoctrination, and militarization of Ukrainian children," Kondratiuk said.

According to her, the special committee will focus on countering the circumvention of sanctions against Russia and harmonizing their application across EU member states.

The deputy chairperson also reported on the delegation's request to ensure stable funding for the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine so that its work does not depend on annual voluntary contributions.

"We ask that the European Parliament initiate a debate, followed by the adoption of a corresponding resolution on the crimes of indoctrination and militarization of deported, illegally displaced Ukrainian children, and children living in the temporarily occupied territories, based on current international reports and documented evidence of these crimes," Kondratiuk said.

As previously reported, a delegation of Ukrainian female lawmakers led by Kondratiuk is visiting Brussels as part of the European Parliament's Women Empowerment Program.