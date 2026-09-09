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Budanov holds meeting with Latvian Defense Minister in Riga

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Budanov holds meeting with Latvian Defense Minister in Riga
Photo: https://x.com/AizsardzibasMin

Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis welcomed Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, who arrived in Riga on a visit.

"The meeting agenda includes discussions on the security situation in the region, military support, and military industry partnership," the Latvian Ministry of Defense said in Kharkiv.

It is noted that the defense minister and the head of the President's Office of Ukraine will also participate in a panel discussion at the Riga conference titled "Bringing Ukraine's Warfighting Knowledge into NATO," where the integration of lessons learned by Ukraine into NATO's defense planning will be discussed.

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Correspondent · Foreign policy and defense
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