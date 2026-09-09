Koretsky: Govt allocates UAH 43.7 bln for engineering protection of critical infrastructure facilities

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 67.6 billion for the implementation of regional and municipal resilience plans, of which UAH 43.7 billion is earmarked for the engineering protection of critical infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said, following a meeting of the Operational Coordination Center for the Implementation of Resilience Plans.

"Despite limited budgetary funding, the government has already allocated 67.6 billion hryvnias for the implementation of resilience plans. Of this amount, UAH 43.7 billion is earmarked for the engineering protection of critical infrastructure facilities," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, during the meeting, the actual progress of the work was compared with the schedules set by the National Security and Defense Council. It turned out that in a number of regions, there are delays in the construction of protective structures and the installation of the necessary equipment.

"I have instructed the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and the Recovery Agency to strengthen oversight of each specific facility and ensure that the work is completed on schedule," Koretsky said.

The prime minister also announced the task of maximizing backup power sources for critical infrastructure, as stipulated by the NSDC's decision. Regions must build up the necessary fuel reserves for critical infrastructure and social services.

"Local authorities bear personal responsibility for ensuring backup power for heating, water supply, and wastewater treatment facilities," Koretsky said.

He also announced plans to restore Ukrzaliznytsia locomotive fleet, which was lost due to Russian strikes. According to him, the Ministry of Finance, together with relevant agencies, must provide the necessary funding.

"The Ministry of Infrastructure must also develop a mechanism to insure workers and equipment involved in the construction of protective structures for energy facilities in frontline regions," Koretsky added.