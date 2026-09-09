Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to a statement by Vladimir Putin's aide, in which the Kremlin leader's aide said that the United States must cease all support for Ukraine in order to hasten the end of the war.

"In fact, he [Yuri Ushakov] In fact, he laid bare Russia's true intentions: instead of genuine diplomacy, Moscow wants to continue the war without interruption. Russian elites exist in a parallel world, alongside their boss. They would rather uselessly spare hundreds of thousands of their men as cannon fodder and send their economy into free fall rather than end a war they cannot win," Sybiha said on Twitter.

The minister said that only increased pressure can "can cure Russian delusions and finally bring them to the negotiating table."