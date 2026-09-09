Russian occupation forces advance near two settlements in Donetsk region

Russian troops are advancing in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions in Donetsk region, according to DeepState.

"The enemy has advanced near Stepanivka (Kramatorsk district) and Kotlyne (Pokrovsk district) in Donetsk region," DeepState said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to analysts, the Russian army has managed to expand its zone of control in Kostiantynivka sector near the village of Stepanivka in Illinivska rural community of Kramatorsk district in Donetsk region. In Pokrovsk direction, the occupying forces have made territorial gains near the settlement of Kotlyne in Pokrovsk city community.