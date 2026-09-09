Ukrainian, Canadian FMs discuss peace process, pressure on Russia, use of frozen assets

On the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met in Toronto with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, during which the parties discussed the implementation of agreements between the leaders of the two countries, the peace process, continued pressure on Russia, and the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

"We agreed that preserving unity among partners while engaging countries across different regions of the world remains essential for achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace," Sybiha said in a post shared on X social media platform.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on advancing diplomatic efforts and Europe's important role in this process.

Separately, Sybiha emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia and noted the importance of further advancing the issue of using frozen Russian assets to help meet Ukraine's financial needs.

The minister also raised the issue of Ukraine's initiative to restrict visas and entry for Russian combatants: "Those who have participated in Russia's war against Ukraine should not be free to enjoy the privileges of the democratic world."

"Another important focus was the Black Sea and the secure functioning of Ukraine's maritime corridor. We discussed possible solutions to unblock freedom of navigation," the foreign minister said.

In addition, Sybiha and Anand coordinated preparations for the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly in New York and discussed using this diplomatic platform to strengthen global cooperation in the field of food security.

They paid special attention to preparations for the Ministerial Conference, which will take place in Toronto on September 28-29 and is being co-hosted by Canada, Ukraine, and Norway. Participants will focus on the return, rehabilitation, and reintegration of deported Ukrainian children, detained civilians, and prisoners of war.