CIA Director Ratcliffe may take lead in US negotiations on Ukraine – media

Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe may take on a more prominent role in Washington's diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, as President Donald Trump's administration is considering changing the composition and division of responsibilities within its negotiating team, the Financial Times reports.

According to the publication, the White House is considering reducing the involvement of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who have so far played a key role in contacts with Moscow and Kyiv.

"Officials close to Ratcliffe have told European peers that he will play a larger role in shuttle diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine – which is currently the purview of Witkoff and Kushner – while maintaining contact with intelligence officers in both countries… People close to the situation said Trump has not made a final decision." the publication said.

The potential expansion of Ratcliffe's role is viewed positively in European capitals, which are eager to see a return to a productive diplomatic process after a prolonged period without significant progress. The negotiations have effectively reached an impasse due to Putin's unwillingness to back down from the Kremlin's key demands.

The U.S. administration is considering a change in the negotiating team following the failure of U.S.-led attempts to reach a peace agreement in late February.

Despite the possible reshuffle, Ukrainian officials have not expressed a preference regarding who specifically should lead U.S. efforts to end the war. Three high-ranking Ukrainian officials told the FT that Kyiv has working relationships with Ratcliffe, as well as with Witkoff and Kushner.

"We're OK with [Ratcliffe], and with Jared and Steve too. The problem is the Russians," the publication said citing one of the Ukrainian officials.