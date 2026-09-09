Kherson officials discuss stronger protection of critical infrastructure, development of distributed generation – administration

A meeting was held in Kherson, chaired by Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin to discuss strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure facilities and further enhancing community resilience.

According to Head of Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko, who posted on Telegram, the meeting included a separate discussion on the implementation of a distributed generation project, which aims to create additional energy sources and increase the system's autonomy in the event of damage.

"Our shared task is to do everything possible to ensure that even during new enemy attacks, critical facilities continue to operate and Kherson maintains the necessary resilience," Shanko said.

According to him, the issue of protecting critical infrastructure is particularly relevant for Kherson, as Russian strikes have already damaged the energy infrastructure on multiple occasions.