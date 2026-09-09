Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on first tangible results from Freyja anti-ballistic missile program

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, held a meeting with the heads of defense companies from partner countries, during which the parties discussed the Freyja anti-ballistic missile program.

"The main topic was the FREYJA anti-ballistic program, which is capable of providing Europe with integrated protection against air threats thanks to the joint efforts of Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, during a meeting with the leadership of FirePoint, Kongsberg, Weibel, Saab, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Thales, Safran, Sener та Leonardo, the parties agreed on tasks for political leaders and government officials, as well as separately for manufacturers and developers.

"We are looking forward to the first practical results. I am grateful to Norway for this meeting. Thank you to our partners for their willingness to work together. Defending European airspace is our shared cause," the president said.