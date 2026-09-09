Poroshenko announces possible delivery to Ukraine of aircraft capable of countering Shahed UAVs

The Ai-Petri technical reconnaissance countermeasures system, which is being supplied to the Ukrainian military, was unveiled for the first time at the MSPO 2026 security and defense technology exhibition, which is taking place in Kielce, Poland, according to Petro Poroshenko, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party, whose foundation is involved in supplying these systems.

"Ukraine has a very strong presence at this exhibition, offering comprehensive security solutions for countries in the region. And I am very pleased that "Ai-Petri" is one of the central exhibits in our display today. This is "Ai-Petri"s' first public appearance in an open setting. For two years, it was completely under wraps – even its exterior. As of today, we have found technical solutions to ensure the security of the company's intellectual property and protect the use of "Ai-Petri" by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as its deployment in the Middle East and in other regions," Poroshenko said from the exhibition grounds.

He also mentioned discussions regarding the potential supply to Ukraine of aircraft capable of effectively countering Shahed drones, as well as new types of missiles, without disclosing details.

"Another issue we had the opportunity to discuss today at the exhibition is negotiations regarding the possible supply to Ukraine – I won't reveal any secrets just yet – but of aircraft capable of effectively countering jet-powered "Shaheds." And regarding the supply of missiles that are competitive in price, competitive in speed – exceeding 700 kilometers per hour – and competitive in operational altitude. And by combining them with the Ai-Petri system – including the radar and software – we will, I hope, be able to surprise the Russians," Poroshenko said.

As previously reported, since the autumn of 2023, Poroshenko has invested over UAH 200 million in the production of "Ai-Petri SV" systems, which have successfully passed testing and are in use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Each system includes the counter-surveillance device itself, a pickup truck, a charging station, a generator, and the necessary electronics. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, and on June 29 of that same year, he announced the start of cooperation with the command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces regarding the supply of these systems to the military.