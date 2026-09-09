Number injured in Russian attack on residential building in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district rises to 3 – administration

The number of victims of the enemy attack on a residential building in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district has risen to three, including two children – a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, according to the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The number of people injured in the strike on a residential building in Dniprovsky district has risen to three. Among them are two children: a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl," the press service said in a Wednesday's release.

According to Kyiv City Military Administration, the victims are receiving medical care.

As previously reported, one person was confirmed dead as a result of an enemy UAV strike on a nine-story building in Dniprovsky district of the capital.