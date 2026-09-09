Russian jet-powered drone strikes Prometey agricultural holding's elevator in Mykolaiv

A Russian jet-powered drone hit production facilities at a grain elevator belonging to the Prometey agricultural holding in Mykolaiv on the morning of Sept 9, the company's press service has said on its Telegram channel.

"Today is a very difficult day for us. The first thing I'm grateful for is that all our people are alive. When you get news like that, everything else stops mattering for a while. But then comes the realization of the scale of what happened. War inflicts losses on businesses that can't be measured just by the value of destroyed property. Behind them are lost investments, disrupted operations, the people who come here to work every day, and our partners and farmers who count on us," said Rafael Horoyan, the holding's owner and chairman of the supervisory board.

The strike damaged a grain storage facility, a grain dryer, warehouse premises, a vehicle weighing station and a laboratory building. Agricultural machinery was also damaged.

The company said a reconnaissance drone had been spotted over the elevator throughout the previous day, Sept 8. The company believes this may indicate prior reconnaissance and a planned attack.

Specialists are working at the scene, documenting the damage and assessing the scale of the losses. The company continues to operate.

As previously reported, on Aug 8 the Lebedyn elevator, belonging to the Prometey agricultural holding, in Sumy region sustained significant damage in a Russian drone attack, with two grain warehouses and a drying building destroyed.

Prometey Group provides storage, cleaning, drying and logistics services for agricultural crops. Before the full-scale invasion, the company owned 34 elevators in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In 2024, the group decided to close three of its 28 elevators and reduce staff.