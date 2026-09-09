Beskrestnov: Digital video increasingly used on Russian Molniya-class UAVs

Digital video transmission systems are increasingly being used on Russian Molniya-class drones, so interception systems must be prepared to detect such signals, an adviser to the President of Ukraine Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov said on Facebook.

"We must be prepared for the fact that digital video will eventually completely replace analogue (primarily on drones), and all portable detectors and stationary analog video reception stations will become ineffective," Beskrestnov said.

According to him, it is already time to consider adding digital video detection capabilities to interception systems.

"We won't see the image, but we'll detect its presence and determine the direction (and warn the user of the threat)," the advisor to the President of Ukraine said.