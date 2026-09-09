First Deputy Prosecutor General Vdovychenko submits resignation letter

First Deputy Prosecutor General Maria Vdovychenko has submitted a resignation letter from her position, the Prosecutor General's Office has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Vdovychenko has submitted a resignation letter," the office said.

Information about Vdovychenko as first deputy prosecutor general is currently absent from the "leadership" section of the Prosecutor General's Office website.

As previously reported, NABU and SAPO exposed five members of a criminal organization led by an official of the Prosecutor General's Office who systematically received illicit benefits for covering up a network of fraudulent call centers and legalized more than UAH 42 million through the purchase of real estate, including apartments in the Carpathians, jewelry, and placing funds in relatives' accounts. For its part, the Prosecutor General's Office also said it intended to assist the investigation and announced the suspension of the individual involved from his official duties.

On Sunday, Sept 6, a court set a preventive measure for Serhiy Kropyva, deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office's Department of International Cooperation, of detention until Nov 2 with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 120 million.

On Sept 7, the HACC set a preventive measure for Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, a defendant in the "Carthage" case: detention with a bail alternative of UAH 20 million.

Bail has not yet been posted for either of them, and the suspects remain in pretrial detention.

In connection with the "Carthage" operation, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who features in covert investigative materials related to the case, has submitted his resignation. He has not been notified of suspicion. His resignation still requires approval from the Verkhovna Rada.

Vdovychenko also features in covert investigative materials as part of the "Carthage" operation.

Kravchenko has previously denied any involvement in receiving or legalizing funds from illegal call centers or having undeclared assets or income, and stressed that his position regarding the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's allegations remains unchanged.