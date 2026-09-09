Kiddisvit children's toy distributor's warehouse destroyed in Kyiv

A drone destroyed children's toy distributor Kiddisvit's warehouse in Kyiv in a Russian attack on Wednesday, company co-founder Oleksandr Ovchynnikov said.

"Russian terrorists destroyed Kiddisvit's warehouse in Kyiv! A jet-powered Shahed targeted children's toys… What matters most — our people are safe. None of the company's employees were harmed.

We're now dealing with the aftermath — we've sustained significant losses. We're in contact with our partners and doing everything possible to fulfill our obligations," he said on Facebook.

The company is restructuring its logistics flows and looking for solutions to resume full operations as quickly as possible, according to Ovchynnikov.

Kiddisvit is a marketing and distribution company founded in 1997 by brothers Pavlo and Dmytro Ovchynnikov. The company is the official representative of global brands including Funko, L.O.L. Surprise!, Baby Born, Battat, Bburago, Squishmallows, #Sbabam, TechnoDrive and many others. Its distribution network includes more than 700 partners and nearly 8,000 points of sale. According to YouControl, net revenue from product sales totaled UAH 757.445 million in the first half of 2026, up 46.8% year-on-year, while the company's net loss narrowed to UAH 24.956 million from UAH 32.026 million in the first half of 2025.