Russian attacks kill 1, injur 9 in Donetsk region as of 4 p.m. - official

At least one person was killed and nine wounded in strikes on Donetsk region on Wednesday, September 9, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration.

"At least 1 person was killed and 9 wounded in today's strikes on Donetsk region. The Russians dropped one aerial bomb on Sloviansk: 1 person was killed and 1 wounded there; 1 private house was destroyed and 3 more damaged," Filashkin wrote on Telegram around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Filashkin, the enemy also struck the Kramatorsk community with five aerial bombs. In Bilenke, 8 people were wounded, and 27 private homes, an administrative building and a car were damaged. An industrial zone in Kramatorsk was also shelled. Filashkin said all relevant emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes, and the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

"Every day in Donetsk region is a mortal danger. I urge everyone to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine," he said.