Ukraine's HUR, Defense Forces hit Russian frigate 'Admiral Essen' in Novorossiysk

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR), together with other components of the Defense Forces, hit the Russian Project 11356 frigate Admiral Essen and infrastructure at Russia's naval base in Novorossiysk overnight into Wednesday as part of a deep-strike operation, HUR's press service reported on Facebook.

"Overnight into September 9, 2026, operators from HUR's Active Operations Department, as part of a joint deep-strike operation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck infrastructure at Russia's naval base in Novorossiysk, as well as the enemy Project 11356 frigate Admiral Essen," HUR said Wednesday.

HUR stressed that the Admiral Essen frigate carries Kalibr cruise missiles, which Russia regularly uses in terrorist strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.