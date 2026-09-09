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Crossing operations resume at Starokozache checkpoint after Russian attack - SBGS

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Crossing operations resume at Starokozache checkpoint after Russian attack - SBGS
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Crossing operations at the Starokozache international checkpoint have resumed following an enemy attack, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine's (SBGS) press service reported on Telegram.

"Crossing operations at the Starokozache checkpoint have resumed following the enemy attack," the SBGS said.

As previously reported, the Starokozache checkpoint on the border with the Republic of Moldova suspended operations following a drone attack overnight into Wednesday.

Two fatalities were also reported as a result of the attack.

#region #odesa #checkpoint
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