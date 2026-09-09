Dnipro to upgrade electric transport fleet with over EUR 21 mln, buying 5 trams and 15 trolleybuses - Infrastructure Ministry

More than EUR 21 million will go toward upgrading Dnipro's public electric transport fleet, under which the city will purchase five new trams and 15 low-floor trolleybuses, Ukraine's Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport reported Wednesday.

The purchase is being carried out under a program implemented jointly by the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Finance.

The first five trams have already been manufactured in Dnipro by the Ukrainian producer Tatra-Yug. The new vehicles will operate, among other routes, along the city's first barrier-free route.

"Upgrading city transport has a direct impact on people's daily quality of life. In Dnipro, thanks to cooperation with the European Investment Bank, the city is getting modern low-floor trams and trolleybuses that will run on key routes, including along the first barrier-free route," said Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine's minister for restoration, infrastructure and transport.

He stressed that the project also supports Ukrainian manufacturing: the new trams are being built in Dnipro with up to 70% localization, and more than 100 Ukrainian enterprises are involved in the production chain.

Three more trams and maintenance equipment are planned for purchase in the next phase.

In 2026-2027, Dnipro will also receive 15 "Dnipro T-203" trolleybuses with autonomous drive capability. Once the project is complete, the share of modern low-floor trolleybuses in the city will rise to 65%.