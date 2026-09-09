Case against former Khmelnytsky MSEC chief Krupa sent to court

A Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) prosecutor has sent an indictment to court against the former head of the Khmelnytsky Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC), a former Khmelnytsky regional council member, her husband and her son, who are accused of illicit enrichment amounting to UAH 160 million, SAPO reported.

"The pre-trial investigation established that, between 2020 and 2024, with the assistance of her husband and son, the MSEC head illicitly enriched herself by UAH 160 million," SAPO said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to SAPO, part of these funds was laundered through a sham real estate sale. "After which, with the husband's assistance, the funds were taken abroad and placed in bank accounts," the statement said.

The individuals' actions have been classified under Part 2, Article 366-2, Article 368-5, and Part 2, Article 209 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The pre-trial investigation was launched by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and transferred to NABU under jurisdictional rules in October 2024.

As previously reported, the SBI exposed Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC, and her son, who held a leadership position at the Pension Fund of Ukraine's main directorate in Khmelnytsky region, for illicit enrichment. Searches of their property turned up nearly $6 million in cash in various currencies, along with branded jewelry and valuables.

In October 2025, anti-corruption agencies completed the investigation into the former Khmelnytsky MSEC chief's illicit enrichment.

The pre-trial investigation established that, between 2020 and 2024, with the assistance of her husband and son, Krupa illicitly enriched herself by UAH 160 million. Part of the illegally obtained funds was laundered through a sham real estate sale, after which, with her husband's assistance, the funds were taken abroad and placed in bank accounts.

Bail was posted for Krupa in September 2025, after which the court extended the duration of her procedural obligations.