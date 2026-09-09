McDonald's Ukraine will not yet operate during yellow-level air raid alerts

McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which operates the McDonald's fast-food chain in Ukraine, is continuing for now to apply its enhanced safety rules, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The current operating procedures for McDonald's restaurants remain unchanged for now. We are closely analyzing how the new alert-level system will work in practice and whether it will allow us to safely organize restaurant operations during a yellow-level air raid alert. The safety of our employees and customers remains our priority and a key condition for our restaurants' operation," the company said.

As previously reported, all McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine operate under enhanced safety rules: during an air raid alert, the restaurant temporarily halts operations so employees and customers can move to the nearest shelter, resuming service once the all-clear is given. Staff receive full pay regardless of how much time is spent in the shelter during a shift.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened in Kyiv on May 24, 1997. McDonald's currently employs nearly 11,000 Ukrainians, operating 130 restaurants in 43 localities.

According to the Opendatabot analytical system, McDonald's Ukraine posted revenue of UAH 21.3 billion in 2025, up 26.6% year-on-year. Net profit rose 21.3% to UAH 1.567 billion. Last year, the company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the budget.

McDonald's Ukraine is a founding partner and the largest corporate partner of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ukraine.

MCD Europe Limited (London, UK) is listed as the 100% owner of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd.