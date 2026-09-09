Two hurt in Tuesday's attack on train in Sumy region die - official

Two people injured in Tuesday's enemy attack on a train in Sumy district have died in the hospital, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy regional military administration has said.

"These are women aged 60 and 79. They sustained severe injuries. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save their lives. Two other people remain in serious condition," Hryhorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As previously reported, Russian drones attacked a commuter train in Sumy region on Tuesday, September 8, setting the locomotive and a passenger car on fire. Ten people were previously reported injured.