Ukraine hits drone launch site, Mangust patrol boat and ammunition depots - General Staff

Units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets in temporarily occupied Crimea and Donetsk region on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, including a Mangust-class fast patrol boat, reconnaissance assets, and a site for storing, preparing and launching strike drones, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces press service reported.

A Project 12150 Mangust-class fast patrol boat was hit in Kozacha Bay near Sevastopol, in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The Project 12150 Mangust-class fast patrol boat is a Russian patrol vessel designed for patrolling and guarding sea areas and countering small surface targets. It is about 20 meters long, has a top speed of up to 50 knots (over 90 km/h), and a crew of up to 6," the General Staff said Wednesday.

The extent of the damage is being clarified, the agency said.

In addition, a site used by the occupiers for storing, preparing and launching strike drones was hit in the Donetsk area.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, an electronic reconnaissance antenna complex was hit in Olenivka, and an antenna in a radio-transparent radome belonging to a separate command-and-measurement complex was hit in Vitino.

Also, a drone depot was hit in Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region; an ammunition depot belonging to the Rubikon unit was hit in Fashchivka, Luhansk region; and another enemy ammunition depot was hit in Selydove, Donetsk region.