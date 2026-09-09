Kalashnyk discusses logistics security, heating season and infrastructure protection with Italian ambassador

Ukraine's Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk met with Italian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Carlo Formosa, discussing logistics security, the heating season, financing for transport projects, and infrastructure protection, the ministry's press service reported.

"We greatly value the strong support of the Italian government amid the aggressor's daily attacks. Partners' assistance is critically important to us, especially when it comes to ensuring communities' energy resilience and supplying the necessary equipment," Kalashnyk said.

Ukraine has already received 336 industrial boilers with a combined capacity of 745 MW from its Italian partners and expects an additional 268 units. Work is also underway on a new grant to purchase generators, boiler units and transformers for the transport and medical sectors.

Among other topics, the two sides discussed rail transport safety, port protection and environmental safety, and accelerating reconstruction projects in Odesa region.