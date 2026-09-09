Europe taking on greater security responsibility since Trump took office - UK ambassador

Since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, transatlantic dynamics have shifted and European countries have begun taking on greater responsibility for security matters and increasing financial and military support for Ukraine, British Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Neil Crompton said.

"Europe is increasingly taking responsibility for its own security. And this isn't just about the European Union, but the whole continent: the UK, Norway and other countries," Crompton said during a special discussion at the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) titled "How Should the West Really Respond to Russia's Escalation?"

He described solidarity among European countries as a necessary condition for supporting Ukraine. "We have structures in place: the Coalition of the Willing, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. These are broad approaches to a long-term future for Europe, which is committed to providing security guarantees to Ukraine. The UK fully supports this," the diplomat said.

"How can we support Ukrainians? By demonstrating solidarity. It's very important for European leaders to show that we stand with Ukraine," Crompton said.

The KSF's special discussions are held as part of the "Kyiv Security Forum: Deep Strike" project on current events and key trends in Ukraine's security, economic and foreign policy spheres.