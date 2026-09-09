Ukraine seeks pharma tax relief, compensation for destroyed meds – Health Ministry

Ukraine's Ministry of Health is seeking effective mechanisms for compensating for medicines destroyed as a result of attacks by the aggressor and for easing the tax burden on manufacturers and exporters of medicines that were destroyed, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"As for compensation for destroyed goods: as members of the government, we are working on this issue with the Economy Ministry, and a number of meetings are being held," he said during a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance on Wednesday.

Liashko said that, in particular, the Health Ministry is addressing the issue of paying VAT on destroyed goods.

"We are aware of this issue; we will work on it with the Finance Ministry. I will report when decisions are made. The issue is under control and remains relevant," he said.

In addition, Liashko said the Health Ministry is also examining the possibility of customs clearance of imported goods at warehouses that importers can use as alternatives due to changes in logistics caused by missile attacks by the aggressor.

"We have diversified the risk and allowed importers and distributors to use other warehouses; the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control says these warehouses can also be used for customs clearance, but importers still have some questions. We have a meeting planned with the American Chamber of Commerce and the European Business Association," he said.

Liashko said that "if it becomes necessary to amend a government resolution, the amendments will be made promptly."