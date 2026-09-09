Russian forces launch massive attack on Mykolaiv, 1 killed, 5 injured - SES

One person was killed and five others injured, according to preliminary data, in a massive Russian attack on Mykolaiv that continued from overnight through Wednesday morning, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine's press service reported on Facebook.

"From overnight and through the morning, Russian forces massively attacked the city; preliminarily, 1 person was killed and 5 others injured," the statement said.

According to the SES, civilian facilities were also damaged, including residential buildings, cafes, stores and warehouses. A large fire broke out at one location.

Rescuers are working at the scenes, putting out fires, clearing damaged structures, and assisting people.

As previously reported, a Metro shopping center was also damaged in a drone attack on the evening of September 8.