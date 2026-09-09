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Occupiers attack Novhorod-Siversky district, killing 1, destroying house

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A 55-year-old man was killed in Novhorod-Siversky district of Chernihiv region on Tuesday afternoon as a result of a Russian attack.

As reported by the regional department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as a result of shelling in the district, a private residential house was destroyed, and eight other buildings were damaged.

In addition, in Chernihiv district on Tuesday evening, hostile attacks caused fires in a residential building, an outbuilding, and dry vegetation. Rescuers extinguished all fires, the department reported.

#shelling #chernihiv_region
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