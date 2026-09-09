Occupiers kill 2 Kherson residents with drones in morning – prosecutor's office

Two civilians were killed in Kherson on Wednesday morning as a result of Russian drone attacks on the city, reported Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"On September 9, 2026, at around 08:25 and 09:40, servicemen of Russia carried out attacks using drones against Kherson. As a result of the attacks, a 73-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were killed. At the time of the strikes, both were outdoors," according to a statement on Telegram.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been initiated into a war crime that resulted in the loss of life (Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutoral officers together with police investigators are conducting urgent investigative measures and documenting the consequences of another attack by the Russian military on the civilian population of Kherson region.