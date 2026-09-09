Drone detonates in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district after falling, firefighting underway

A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in a non-residential development area a few hundred meters from residential buildings in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv on Wednesday and detonated several minutes later.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, a fire broke out at the crash site following the explosion, which rescuers are extinguishing.

Police officers have cordoned off the adjacent street and are warning of a possible secondary detonation.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram about a fire in a warehouse building in Dniprovsky district as a result of the UAV crash.