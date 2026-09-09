Injured in drone strike on Izyum-bound train rises to 7, one in serious condition

As of 12:45, the number of injured as a result of a Russian drone hit on a passenger train in the Izyum community of Kharkiv region has risen to seven, all of whom have been hospitalized, reported Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

"Seven injured are known, including a 62-year-old man in serious condition. All victims have been hospitalized," Synyehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported earlier, according to Izyum City Military Administration, a Russian Shahed hit the rear section of a Kharkiv-Izyum train at a railway station near the village of Iskra, injuring at least six people. A fire broke out.