Ukraine, Czechia agree to step up cooperation within international Shelter Coalition – Interior Ministry

Deputy Ministers of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Oleksiy Serheyev and Kateryna Pavlichenko agreed to strengthen cooperation within the international Coalition of Civil Protection Shelters for Ukraine during a meeting with a delegation from Czechia, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Telegram.

More than EUR 22 million has already been accumulated within the Coalition. Twelve projects for constructing shelters in educational and medical institutions in frontline regions have been selected for implementation. Funding has already been approved and implementation initiated for eight of these projects.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), the Czech Embassy, and Czech companies specializing in the construction and technical equipment of protective structures.

"We are grateful to the Government and people of the Czech Republic for their steadfast support and readiness to jointly strengthen the security environment of our state. We particularly appreciate Czechia's participation in the international Shelter Coalition, which has already united 12 partner states and 4 international organizations," Serheyev emphasized.

He also stressed that one of the key priorities of the Strategy for the Development of the Civil Protection Shelter Fund through 2034 is the construction of new capital civil protection structures.

In addition, the parties discussed construction standards for protective structures and agreed to continue dialogue with the involvement of the State Emergency Service.