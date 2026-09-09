Zelenskyy on strike against Russian naval base in Novorossiysk: warships, Kalibr carriers hit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a strike over the past 24 hours against the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, as well as warships and Kalibr carriers.

"We are responding to Russia for its daily terrorist strikes – effectively and virtually across the entire geography. Over this 24-hour period, there are results in Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the naval base, a terminal involved in oil shipment, facilities of the military harbor, warships, and Kalibr carriers were struck.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the service members of the Security Service of Ukraine, Unmanned Systems Forces, Naval Forces of the AFU, Main Directorate of Intelligence, and the State Border Guard Service for their accuracy.

"I thank everyone who develops the potential of our long-range sanctions so that the Russian war is felt more and more where it came from," the President noted.