Ukraine secures international funding to preserve Dovzhenko Centre film collection – Berezhna

Ukraine is securing international support to preserve the film collection of the state enterprise Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Centre, reported Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna.

"At the Lumière Summit, the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH), together with the National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image of France (CNC), announced a new international program to preserve cinematic and audiovisual heritage. This year, ALIPH will direct the first $500,000 toward urgent projects under the program," Berezhna wrote on Facebook.

According to her, Ukraine has become one of the first countries to receive support; specifically, funding will be directed to the Dovzhenko Centre, which preserves about 62,000 film reels.

The Vice Prime Minister also shared that during the summit, participants discussed strategies for preserving cultural heritage under conditions of war, crisis, and other challenges.

"French President Emmanuel Macron has identified the protection of cinematic heritage across all countries of the world as a priority. For Ukraine, this issue is particularly acute. Russia is destroying our cultural institutions, archives, and monuments in an attempt to erase Ukrainian memory and identity," Berezhna wrote.