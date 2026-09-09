Ukraine to scale up Plast movement, plans to allocate over UAH 60 mln – Sports Ministry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the Concept for promoting the development of the Plast and Scouting movement in Ukraine and abroad for 2027-2035.

"The Concept will allow creating systemic conditions for the movement's development and making it more accessible to a significantly larger number of Ukrainian children and youth – both in Ukraine and abroad. And this is not only a strategic framework for the future. The state plans to direct over UAH 60 million to support the Plast and Scouting movement, in particular for their development in Ukrainian centers abroad," the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine reported.

It is noted that Plast and scouting organizations operate in dozens of countries worldwide and acquire special importance under conditions of defense against Russian aggression.

In particular, Plast in Ukraine unites about 12,000 members and operates in all regions and about 20% of territorial communities where active combat operations are not taking place.

At the same time, the ministry states that the public demand for participation in Plast significantly exceeds the current institutional capabilities of the movement.

"The Concept aims to create systemic conditions for scaling up the movement: increasing the number of educators and volunteers, developing training centers and infrastructure, supporting Plast and scouting programs, and expanding physical and online accessibility for children and youth," the report says.

Thus, by 2035, it is envisaged to strengthen the human resource potential of Plast educators and scout leaders, expand the network of specialized infrastructure, and ensure the physical accessibility of the Plast and Scouting movement for over 50% of children and youth at their place of residence.

The department stated that the Cabinet of Ministers must now approve an implementation plan for the Concept within two months and determine the avenues for financial support of its measures.