Defense Forces down 165 Russian UAVs – Air Force

On the night of September 9, Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, S8000 "Banderol" missiles, as well as 196 strike UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones, reported the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 165 Russian UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types and drones of other types," according to a statement on Telegram.

In addition, impacts of Russian missiles and strike UAVs were recorded at 23 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The attack is ongoing, with enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace. The number of missiles launched by Russian was not reported.

Thus, the efficiency of Ukrainian air defense against drones on Wednesday night exceeded 84%.