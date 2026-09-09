Lubinets: Russia systematically attacks Ukrainian education, over 4,650 institutions damaged, 423 destroyed

In Ukraine, since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 4,650 educational institutions have been damaged, and another 423 have been completely destroyed, reported Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"A school should not be a target. A child should not be afraid to go to class. A teacher should not hold lessons to the sound of explosions," Lubinets wrote on social media.

According to him, Russia is systematically attacking Ukrainian education, including schools, kindergartens, universities, and vocational education institutions.

Lubinets emphasized that attacks on civilian targets and the deliberate destruction of educational infrastructure are incompatible with the norms of international humanitarian law.

Separately, he noted that in the temporarily occupied territories, Russia imposes the Russian education system, propaganda, and distorted history on children, depriving them of the opportunity to study according to Ukrainian standards.

"Russia must be held accountable for every destroyed educational opportunity of a Ukrainian child," Lubinets stressed.