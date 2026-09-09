Russian attack on Dnipro hospitalizes 2, damages over 10 private houses, multi-story building – official

In Dnipro, two people were hospitalized following a Russian attack, while another victim refused hospitalization; over 10 private houses and at least one multi-story building were damaged, reported Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Two people have been hospitalized due to the Russian attack on Dnipro. They are a 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

According to him, rescuers extracted three people from the basement of a house damaged by the strike. Medics provided them with the necessary assistance. A 15-year-old boy who was in the damaged house did not require hospitalization.

As a result of the attack, several fires broke out in the city, including a building materials warehouse and a private house. Firefighters continue to extinguish the blazes.

In total, over 10 private houses and at least one multi-story building were damaged. All emergency services are working on site.