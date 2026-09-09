Defense Forces destroy or neutralize 1,590 Russian UAVs over Sumy region using EW in past 2 weeks

Over the past two weeks, units of the Defense Forces destroyed or jammed with electronic warfare (EW) assets 1,590 enemy drones over Sumy region, accounting for 81% of more than 1,900 detected UAVs, reported Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

"1,590 Russian UAVs were destroyed and jammed by units of the Defense Forces using EW assets over the past two weeks," Hryhorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, among the destroyed and suppressed drones were 1,333 strike UAVs and 22 reconnaissance drones, while another 235 UAVs were suppressed using electronic warfare assets.

According to the headquarters of the Territorial Defense zone, more than 1,900 Russian UAVs were detected over Sumy region in total over the past two weeks.

"Thanks to the work of our warriors, 81% of all detected drones were destroyed or suppressed by EW," Hryhorov noted.