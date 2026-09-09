Curfew in Kyiv region to run from 0100 to 0500 from Sept 10

In Kyiv region, starting September 10, the curfew will be in effect from 01:00 to 05:00, security requirements at gas stations are also being stepped up, and plans are underway to install mobile shelters at railway stations and stops across the region, reported Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"Starting September 10, the curfew in Kyiv region will operate from 01:00 to 05:00. We are synchronizing it with Kyiv so that residents of the region who work in the capital have more time to reach home, particularly after prolonged air alerts," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, at a meeting of Kyiv Region Defense Council, a decision was also made to tighten security requirements at gas stations. This includes alert notifications of danger, backup power supply, fire safety, unhindered access for emergency services, and public access to the nearest shelters.

In addition, in cooperation with local territorial communities and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, efforts will be made to install mobile shelters at railway stations and stops in the region.

Tkachenko noted that Kyiv Region Defense Council will continue to promptly review issues regarding operational management, security in the region, and protection of the population.